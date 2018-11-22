Huskies basketball team’s stay in Vancouver nets them two wins ... and one close loss

The Washington men’s basketball team went 2-1 in the Vancouver Showcase, beating Santa Clara and Texas A&M before falling to Minnesota.
The Huskies opened with a 82-68 win over Santa Clara on Sunday. Jaylen Nowell was the star of the game, scoring a career-high 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field. He added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Nowell was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for that performance and his 18-point showing against San Diego. He averaged 25 points in the two victories.
UW then beat Texas A&M, 71-67, in a back-and-forth contest on Tuesday night. The Huskies shot just 23.1 percent in the first half and went into the break trailing 38-33.
But UW shot 50 percent in the second half. Led by Noah Dickerson, who had 15 points after halftime and finished with a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds, the Huskies came back to secure the victory.
Eleven of Dickerson’s rebounds were offensive, many coming off his own misses.
In its final game on Wednesday, UW was leading Minnesota 66-65 with 12.8 seconds remaining. But the Gophers scored on a last-second 3-pointer from Game Kalscheur to come away with the 68-66 victory.
Dickerson led the Huskies with 28 points and seven rebounds, while Nowell added 22 points. Dickerson averaged 21 points and 9.7 rebounds over the three games. Nowell averaged 22.7 points.
The three-game swing moved UW’s record to 4-2.
The Huskies will return home to face Eastern Washington on Tuesday and Santa Barbara on Dec. 2. Then, they’ll travel to face No. 3 Gonzaga. The undefeated Bulldogs defeated No. 1 Duke on Wednesday.
Comments