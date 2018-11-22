Spartans hope to give seniors good send-off against Rutgers

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Michigan State safety Khari Willis (27) stops Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in East Lansing, Mich. In Willis’ freshman season, the Spartans won the Big Ten and went to the College Football Playoff. Then the team collapsed to a 3-9 record the following year. Michigan State bounced back to win 10 games in 2017, but this season has been a disappointment the Spartans are barely bowl eligible as they enter their regular-season finale, against Rutgers. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo