Huskies start fast, hold off Washington State 28-15 in snowy Apple Cup

At halftime, two plows took turns clearing the snow from the field at Martin Stadium. By the third quarter, the field was covered again. Workers with shovels raced back-and-forth, carving out yard markers.
This Apple Cup was as wild as the weather. The fans who stayed — the crowd thinned significantly after halftime — were treated to more twists than anyone could count.
No. 16 Washington prevailed 28-15 thanks to an 80-yard touchdown run from Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter. The Huskies followed with a two-point conversion.
Even on a night where nothing seemed sure or safe, that was enough to seal the Huskies’ victory. UW will play Utah in the Pac-12 championship game next Friday.
The Huskies led 14-7 at halftime and opened the second half with their third touchdown drive.
Jake Browning’s 59-yard pass to tight end Hunter Bryant moved UW to the Cougars’ 22-yard-line. The Huskies then scored on a double pass from Browning to Aaron Fuller to Bryant to take a 20-7 lead.
But then, almost predictably, UW botched the extra point. Dale Hunter returned it 90-yards to pick up two points for Washington State.
After UW came up with a stop, Browning hit Andre Baccellia for a 33-yard gain to move the Huskies to their 45-yard line. But then a holding call erased a Gaskin run. Three plays later, Browning was sacked for a loss of 17 yards, fumbling in the process.
Dillon Sherman recovered for Washington State at the Huskies’ 23-yard line and the Cougars took five plays to score on a 1-yard run from James Williams. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, Washington State had pulled within five points, 20-15, with 4:44 left in the third quarter.
UW still led 20-15 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Minshew was nearly intercepted by Taylor Rapp on the first pass of the game, setting the tone for the ret of the night. Despite Rapp coming up empty, the Huskies held Washington State to a three-and-out.
UW had a promising first offensive possession. Gaskin set the tone early, picking up 39 yards on seven carries. But after the Huskies moved to the Cougars’ 11-yard line, Browning was intercepted in the end zone.
Washington State then drove to UW’s 12-yard line. But on 4th-and-1, a botched snap led to a fumble and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven recovered for the Huskies.
UW then drove 77 yards in six plays, scoring on a 5-yard run by Gaskin to pull ahead 7-0 with eight seconds left in the first quarter.
The Huskies added another touchdown on their next offensive possession. Gaskin again went 5 yards, pushing into the end zone with a second effort. That gave UW a 14-0 lead with 5:37 left in the first half.
The Cougars responded with a 11-play, 49-yard drive capped by an 11-yard run from Williams. Trailing 14-7, Washington State then recovered a Max Richmond fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
The Cougars took over at the Huskies’ 27 yard line with 28 seconds left in the first half. On third-and-7, Minshew took a shot at the end zone but Byron Murphy made a leaping interception in the back corner.
