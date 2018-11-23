Purple Reign. Social media taking in one of the more memorable Apple Cups as Washington prevails

We’ve been waiting for this Apple Cup for seemingly a month now. And while the action from Pullman was good, so was the social media interaction, as you would expect between rivals Washington and Washington Sate. Especially when the snow fell, oh and did it fall. Here’s some of the Apple Cup highlights from social media.
Gardner Minshew decided to go shirtless in warmups and it was, well...interesting.
No Shirt November for Uncle Rico & the @WSUCougFB crew. pic.twitter.com/EtR46V913m— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2018
.@MattLeinartQB has Minshew mustache mania pic.twitter.com/NZq55OqCSp— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2018
Myles Gaskin was owning the Cougars early and often in the first quarter.
Gaskin for 10. An old theme is building.— Art Thiel (@Art_Thiel) November 24, 2018
Annnnnd then Jake Browning threw an interception.
UW ran it up Wazzu's gullet effectively and I was like "man, if they can do this all night the Cougs could be in trouble" and then Jake Browning went full Jake Browning— Ok Cool Hook Em! (@ATVS_JakeNazar) November 24, 2018
alskdfjalds;kfjldka;jfsd Jake Browning what is you doing baby?— Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) November 24, 2018
The enigma that is Jake Browning.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 24, 2018
Rain, shine, tidal wave, you already know ‘Ol Crimson is gonna be in the house.
#WaveTheFlag pic.twitter.com/QrC5cBHcvp— Ol' Crimson (@olcrimson) November 24, 2018
The weather gets ahold of Washington State as Gardner Minshew turns the ball over in the red zone.
Apple Cup looking like a game being played in every kind of precipitation at once— College Football by SB Nation (@SBNationCFB) November 24, 2018
Black Friday in Pullman, Red Zone turnovers for everybody!!!— Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) November 24, 2018
It’s all so beautiful....
Football weather. #AppleCup pic.twitter.com/kC2x6MoV9E— Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) November 24, 2018
Myles Gaskin drawing first blood for the Huskies. (7-0 Washington)
Huskies draw first blood. Myles Gaskin with the TD vs. Wazzu.— Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) November 24, 2018
Myles Gaskin coming to collect rent.
As the first quarter ends, the snow started to come down in Pullman.
This is how a native Texan and someone who’s lived in the Bay for 3 years feels about freezing rain that just turned into snow pic.twitter.com/TATd7Rz5bl— Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) November 24, 2018
Those are some gigantic snowflakes in Pullman, baby.— optimistic bayley fan account (@ChrisMNovak) November 24, 2018
Yeah this counts as snow pic.twitter.com/kCoOMW0sdy— Josh Kirshenbaum (@J_Kirshenbaum) November 24, 2018
It’s snowing and it’s sticking! #AppleCup #WSU #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/JqIflqyoHV— Matt Haugen WSUNews (@MattWSUNews) November 24, 2018
After Myles Gaskin scored his second TD of the afternoon, many people had trouble seeing the extra point in the snow.
I lost that extra point immediately after it left the kicker’s foot. Snow games rule— NDEddieMac (@NDEddieMac) November 24, 2018
Seriously ... send shovels pic.twitter.com/wdRTpkDlZT— Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) November 24, 2018
It’s SNOWING snowing out there.
in the#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/P1oRFeXJhq— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 24, 2018
You know it's snowing hard when the helmet is accumulating snow. pic.twitter.com/DT9seKYBBw— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 24, 2018
Cougs finally get on the board to make it 14-7, and it’s still snowing.
This Apple Cup is crazy!!— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) November 24, 2018
It looks like a blizzard out there...I love Rivalry Week!! pic.twitter.com/4Q3LvK5NT8
Just when you think Washington is going to get the ball back, they fumble the kickoff return and Washington State had a chance to get in business before the end of the first half.
Dare I say the Huskies just Coug’d that kick return?— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 24, 2018
Your halftime entertainment? Snow plows....
Halftime entertainment at the Apple Cup pic.twitter.com/O1zO9wGZM2— Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) November 24, 2018
The game is on FOX, so of course Mr. Plow had to be discussed, right?
Oh, @RobStoneONFOX and Robert Smith with the Mr. Plow/Plow King discussion at the start of the halftime show. That’s good corporate synergy.— Chris Dobbertean (@ChrisDobbertean) November 24, 2018
Washington scored on a trick play, which is cool but then the Cougars block the extra point and take it back for two points. Yep, it’s been that kind of game.
Kick-2 for Washington State https://t.co/FoOoc3RjLd— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 24, 2018
FOX decided to put in field graphics so people weren’t confused by where players were at on the field. Some people, were not happy about it.
Whoever came up with the idea of superimposing black numbers/yard lines for snow games fundamentally does not get this sport. pic.twitter.com/jsdwTOHaZP— Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 24, 2018
In a game like this, you almost prefer watching it at home.
The snow falling even harder in the 2nd half. #AppleCup pic.twitter.com/5KgHokCmJZ— Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) November 24, 2018
Myles Gaskin. Again.
Myles Gaskin just scored his third touchdown of the night.— Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 24, 2018
It was yards. pic.twitter.com/IWJtt032gr
The Apple Cup and the Pac-12 North head back to Seattle.
CHAMPS!#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/7Om4r6oLl3— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 24, 2018
Comments