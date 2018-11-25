Kjetil Jansrud, of Norway, reacts in the finish area at the men’s World Cup super-G ski race at Lake Louise, Alberta, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Kjetil Jansrud, of Norway, reacts in the finish area at the men’s World Cup super-G ski race at Lake Louise, Alberta, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Jeff McIntosh
Kjetil Jansrud captures 1st World Cup super-G of the season

The Associated Press

November 25, 2018 01:37 PM

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the opening World Cup super-G of the season Sunday as he began his quest to capture a third straight title in the discipline.

Jansrud darted down the course in 1 minute, 33.52 seconds to eclipse Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by a 0.14-second margin. Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland took third.

Jansrud is attempting to become the fourth man to win the super-G standings three seasons in a row. He would join Swiss standout Pirmin Zurbriggen, Austrian great Hermann Maier and Norwegian teammate Aksel Lund Svindal.

The Lake Louise super-G has long suited Jansrud and Svindal, who wound up fifth. The Norwegian tandem have won seven straight super-G races held at the venue, with Jansrud taking three and Svindal four.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle tied for 12th place.

