Top Zags. Coming off a successful trip to Maui, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll

To the victors go the spoils.
After a successful trip to the Maui Invitational, the Gonzaga Bulldogs begin the week as the newest number one team in America in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.
Gonzaga edged out the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks by one vote, it is the first time the school has been ranked number one in the AP Poll since February 20, 2017.
Gonzaga’s ranking comes due to the fact that as the third ranked team last week, they defeated then top-ranked Duke in a thrilling Maui Invitational final 89-87.
This week, Gonzaga puts it’s number one ranking on the line in two matchups, the first is a home game against North Dakota State on Monday at six in Spokane. The second matchup will be in Omaha on Saturday vs. the Creighton Blue Jays on FOX at 11 AM.
