Hard-working Pierre-Paul bolsters Buccaneers’ weak pass rush

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Pierre-Paul insists he doesn’t have anything to prove in his first season with the Buccaneers. He’s been the best player on a largely disappointing defense, but says he’s just doing his job. Jason Behnken, File AP Photo