Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
HERO WORLD CHALLENGE
Site: Nassau, Bahamas.
Course: Albany GC. Yardage: 7,309. Par: 72.
Purse: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $1,000,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC Sports); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC Sports).
Defending champion: Rickie Fowler.
Notes: Tiger Woods, the tournament host, is playing 72 holes of stroke play for the first time since his 80th PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship. ... Masters champion Patrick Reed is the only major champion in the field. U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka and British Open champion Francesco Molinari are not playing this year. ... Jordan Spieth is skipping the event for the first time because he got married over the weekend. ... Justin Rose makes his primary home at Albany. ... Fowler is among five players in the 18-man field who have not won this year. The others are Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama and Henrik Stenson. ... The lowest-ranked player in the field is Gary Woodland at No. 32. ... Webb Simpson and Tommy Fleetwood withdrew. They were replaced by Cantlay and Keegan Bradley. ... Ernie Els designed Albany Golf Club. ... Bubba Watson shot 25-under 263 when he won the inaugural year at Albany in 2015. ... Justin Thomas is using former Alabama teammate Cory Whitsett as his caddie this week.
Online: www.pgatour.com
EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA
AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Gold Coast, Australia.
Course: RACV Royal Pines Resort. Yardage: Par:
Purse: A$1.5 million.
Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Cameron Smith.
Last week: Aaron Rai won the Honma Hong Kong Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Aarin Rai.
Notes: The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Marc Leishman at No. 21 is the highest-ranked player in the field. ... Geoff Ogilvy, named an assistant captain for the Presidents Cup next year, is playing for the first time since the Barracuda Championship in early August. ... Harold Varner III returns to the Australian PGA, his only professional victory in 2016. ... Adam Scott is missing the Australian PGA for the second time in the last five years. ... Varner is the only winner from outside Australia to win the event since 2000.
Next week: South African Open.
Online: www.europeantour.com and www.pgatour.au.org
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour and European Tour: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Four Season GC Mauritius at Anahita, Beau Champ, Mauritius. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Dylan Frittelli. Online: www.europeantour.com and www.asiantour.com and www.sunshinetour.com
Japan Golf Tour: Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, Toyko Yomiuri CC, Tokyo. Defending champion: Yusaku Miyazato. Online: www.jgto.org
PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Shell Championship, Trump National Doral (Golden Palm), Doral, Fla. Defending champion: Brady Schnell. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en
Staysure Tour: Costa Blanca Benidorm Senior Golf Masters, Melia Villaitana GC, Benindorm, Spain. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour
