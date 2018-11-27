NFC playoff picture has the Seahawks sitting on the outside but with a good chance to get in

In the NFC, there are three teams that have all but sealed up their playoff positioning: Chicago, New Orleans and Los Angeles. After that, it’s like the casserole or stuffing that’s sitting in your fridge right now. It’s an absolute mess.
There are seven teams that still have a legit shot at reaching the NFC playoffs. It’s going to be a battle that will see two, maybe three teams from this group reach the playoffs. The others .... well they are just going to have to get ready for the draft.
You can separate them into the following categories. You’ve got the teams that are in, then you’ve got the contenders. There are six teams that will have a shot at the two wild card spots. Here’s a closer look at the teams scramblilng to get in:
In for now
Dallas Cowboys (Current record: 6-5)
The NFC East is the NFL’s own personal roller coaster mixed with a game of playoff roulette. The teams that you think are contenders for the first four weeks of the season, totally change by the time you reach the next four games. The Cowboys are a good example here, after a loss to the Washington Redskins earlier this seaosn, the Cowboys dropped to 3-4. Now, after beating the Redskins on Thanksgiving, they currently lead the NFC East and would be hosting an NFC wild card game if things hold form.
Upcoming schedule
vs. Saints (10-1)
vs. Eagles (5-6)
at Colts (6-5)
vs. Buccaneers (4-7)
at Giants (3-8)
Aside from the Saints on Thursday night, this schedule suits Dallas very well. But as we’ve seen in the past, the Cowboys can be their worst enemy. The week 14 showdown with Philadelphia could possibly be an elimination game for the Eagles, and it may very well be a game that knocks Dallas out, too. Other than that, things look pretty good for the Cowboys.
Minnesota Vikings (Current record: 6-4-1)
It was Thanksgiving last week but for the Minnesota Viking it might as well have been Christmas. The Vikings avenged their week two tie to the Green Bay Packers and now have a leg up on them in the division and race for a wild card berth. The road to the playoffs sees the Vikings facing off with both the Bears and Lions to end the season; but it’s what’s before those games that could have the Vikings ship take on some water.
Upcoming Schedule
at Patriots (8-3)
at Seahawks (6-5)
vs. Dolphins (5-6)
at Lions (4-7)
vs. Bears (8-3)
Games against the Lions and Dolphins are very winnable but will they be 6-6-1 by the time they get there? In 2018, Minnesota is 2-2-1 on the road and you’ve gotta go to probably the two toughest places to win a game in the NFL. Good luck!
Washington Redskins (Current record: 6-5)
The first game for Washington following the injury to QB Alex Smith resulted in a loss to Dallas. In all fairness to Colt McCoy it would be hard for anybody to step in for Smith. What he does from here on though, is how he’ll be judged.
Upcoming schedule
at Eagles (5-6)
vs. Giants (3-8)
at Jaguars (3-8)
at Titans (5-6)
vs. Eagles (5-6)
For all the sudden obstacles that Washington faces without their starting QB, the schedule is actually favorable. They’ll see the Eagles twice and sandwiched in between that are games against Jacksonville and New York, very winnable, and then a game against the Tennessee Titans, who seem to be fading.
Outside looking in
Seattle Seahawks (Current record: 6-5)
When playing this game of NFC wild card poker, the Seattle Seahawks are sitting on four tiebreakers and they’re growing by the week it seems. Seattle currently holds tiebreakers on Dallas, Green Bay, Carolina and Detroit by virtue of having beaten each. So Seattle gets in if those teams finish with the same record as the Seahawks.
Upcoming schedule
vs. 49ers (2-9)
vs. Vikings (6-4-1)
at 49ers (2-9)
vs. Chiefs (9-2)
vs. Cardinals (2-9)
This couldn’t have set up better for the Seahawks, they’ve got three games against terrible divisional opponents. Then you’ve got Minnesota and Kansas City. While the Chiefs game a few days before Christmas carries some weight, it is the Vikings game that could go decide things in the NFC. A Seahawks win would give them tiebreakers over five teams currently in the playoff hunt and a near stranglehold on a playoff spot.
Philadelphia Eagles (Current record: 5-6)
Your reigning, defending NFL World Champions…. are in a world of trouble. Sitting at 5-6, all is not lost but in order of them to properly defend their crown, they will need to get it in gear and in a hurry. Unlike some of the other teams on this schedule, they’re walking a very thin line for the rest of the season.
Upcoming schedule
vs. Redskins (6-5)
at Cowboys (6-5)
at Rams (10-1)
vs. Texans (8-3)
at Redskins (6-5)
The good part about this schedule is that there are three very winnable division games for the Eagles. The bad part about this schedule is one of those losses in a division game cancels any tiebreaker and the Eagles’ season is all but done. The ugly part: Wow Philly fans will react if these Eagles fail to make the playoffs. Watch out Santa!
Carolina Panthers (Current record: 6-5)
The NFC South is always one of the NFC’s toughest divisions. There’s always a team that leads the division (New Orleans), a team that brings up the rear (Tampa Bay) and the team that’s holding on for dear life (Atlanta). For the Carolina Panthers, they find themselves in none of those categories but in a dangerous spot after booting last Sunday’s game to Seattle.
Upcoming schedule
at Buccaneers (4-7)
at Browns (4-6-1)
vs. Saints (10-1)
vs. Falcons (4-7)
at Saints (10-1)
Carolina has two very winnable games coming up, it’s the last part of the season that makes things interesting. The three-way dance between Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta is fascinating because those are true rivalry games that anybody can win. If you’re Carolina, you may need nine wins to have a shot at the wild card so getting at least one or two of those last three games is very important.
Comments