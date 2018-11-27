Dominic Green scores 25, leads Huskies past Eastern Washington 83-59

During his press conference on Monday, Washington head coach Mike Hopkins emphasized the importance of players other than Jaylen Nowell and Noah Dickerson contributing as scorers.
Matisse Thybulle should put up between 10 and 15 points a night, he said. And while it’s difficult for Dominic Green to get open, the Huskies needed to run more plays for him.
Recent shooting struggles were a concern, Hopkins said, but that would work itself out. UW has been taking good shots; eventually they would fall.
Hopkins’ prediction came true on Tuesday night as UW shot 51.7 percent from the field en route to an 83-59 victory over Eastern Washington.
As for more balanced scoring? The Huskies got that, too. With Dickerson sitting out the first half with an illness, his teammates filled the void. Green went 7-of-10 from the 3-point line and scored a team-high 25 points.
Thybulle didn’t quite get to 10 but he did have eight points, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals. David Crisp added 14 points and two assists. Nahziah Carter had 11 points and five rebounds. Nowell was there, too, of course. He had eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
By the under-16 timeout in the first half, UW had built a 14-4 lead. The Huskies started 4-for-4 from the 3-point line, getting a three each from Green and Thybulle and two from Crisp. They led 35-25 at the break.
Green, who averaged just 6.7 points per game in the Vancouver Showcase and was held scoreless in the loss to Minnesota, had a 14 points at halftime. He finished the game 9-of-13 from the field.
Green’s seven 3-pointers tied for the second-most in a game in UW history. Ryan Appleby hit nine 3-pointers against Oregon State in 2008. It was a career-high total for Green, who hit six threes against Bethune Cookman last season.
The Huskies will now face UC Santa Barbara at home on Sunday at 5 p.m.
