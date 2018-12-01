Racanelli delivers record-breaking performance to lift Hockinson to second consecutive 2A state title

Highlights: Racanelli has record-breaking game as Hockinson tops Lynden for 2A title

Hockinson High School won its second consecutive Class 2A state title with a 42-37 win over Lynden on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in the Tacoma Dome. Hockinson's Sawyer Racanelli rushed for a 2A Gridiron Classic five touchdowns.