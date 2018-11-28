End zone is more like dance zone. The best of the Seattle Seahawks touchdown celebrations so far

In the last season or two, the NFL decided to hold the flags on end zone celebrations and let the players express themselves. It’s been quite the show.
Some have been pretty good, others are just downright hilarious. This year, the Seattle Seahawks have taken the celebrations to another level.
From baseball brawls to Allen Iverson tributes, the Seahawks have found something new each week. The highlights so far:
Mike Davis decides to take a nap vs. Arizona
Seahawks jumping on the double-dutch bus vs. the Rams
There really is no celebration here, this is just a crazy play here from Russell Wilson to David Moore
Tyler Iverson... let’s just call him that from now on.
Tyler Lockett as a pitcher, fantastic!
I’m not sure N’Sync is going to make a return but the Seahawks are doing a good job as a stand-in
