Mariners-Mets trade for Robinson Cano gaining ‘significant momentum ... and it would include Edwin Diaz

The Mariners and Mets are aggressively approaching a deal that would send Robinson Cano back to New York, according to multiple reports Thursday morning.

But … it would apparently send Edwin Diaz there, too.

An argument could be made that a Cano-Diaz deal would be the biggest blockbuster of the offseason considering Diaz’s remarkable 2018 season and that Cano is still one of the game’s best hitters.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports was first to report that there is “significant momentum” toward a deal with the Mets, though multiple reports indicated it’s not imminent. Just intensifying.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">There is significant momentum toward a deal that would send Robinson Cano and Edwin Díaz from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Mets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. While they characterize a deal as not done yet, there is an increasing expectation a trade will get finished.</p>— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1068173693199749120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 29, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The Mariners would also have to persuade Cano to waive his no-trade clause, though other reports have sourced people close to Cano who say he would likely do so for either of the New York teams. The 36-year-old played for the Yankees the first nine seasons of his career.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that a pair of first-round draft picks have been tossed in on the Mets’ end, including outfielder Jarred Kelenic (the sixth-overall pick in 2018) and right-hander Justin Dunn (the 19th pick in 2016).

Kelenic is the No. 4 prospect in the Mets’ organization, as ranked by Baseball America, and Dunn is No. 5.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto is clearly eager to move Cano and the $120 million owed to him over the next five seasons and some reports have noted they’ll make some deal, any deal, that ships him out of Seattle likely before the end of MLB’s weeklong winter meetings, which begin Dec. 9.

Interestingly enough, new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen was the one who negotiated Cano’s deal as hi agent when Cano signed with the Mariners in December 2013.

But Dipoto’s been adamant that any deal involving Diaz, their star closer who saved 57 games this past season, would only be made if there’s a significant haul involved. And it’s right to wonder whether the Mariners would bring back more in a Diaz deal if they were to focus on a package surrounding him alone and not pairing him with Cano’s giant contract.

“We’re going to be open-minded to anything we’re doing through this offseason and as we move forward,” Dipoto said last week on 710-ESPN radio. “That being said, we would absolutely have to be blown away to move players like Edwin Diaz, Mitch Haniger and Marco Gonzales. These are the (type of) players we are trying to acquire.”





It’s understandable the Mariners would shop Diaz. His value might not ever be higher and since Seattle is taking a step back in 2019 – as evidenced by already trading catcher Mike Zunino and ace lefty James Paxton – then might the Mariners be better off using Diaz’s massive trade value to fill other needs?

But this all depends on if the Mariners are simply desperate to dump Cano’s salary, even though he’s hit .296/.353/.472 in his five seasons in Seattle. Only Jose Altuve, Charlie Blackmon, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt and Freddie Freeman have matched that slash line in that span.

Any deal for Cano is made more difficult concerning he just turned 36, is under contract through his age-40 season and he served an 80-game drug suspension this past year — which is why the Mets might be requiring Diaz in a deal.

What’s clear, though, is the Hot Stove market on Cano is burning up.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mariners?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mariners</a> trade talks intensifying, as <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffPassan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffPassan</a> indicated this morning. Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> is a viable possibility, but Seattle remains in trade talks with multiple teams, especially on Diaz. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a></p>— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) <a href="https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/1068181163955666947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 29, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A trade of Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> is not imminent, sources say, but is one possible outcome of the talks Jerry Dipoto and Brodie Van Wagenen are pursuing on multiple fronts with uncommon ardor. <br><br>Stay tuned, Baseball Twitter. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a></p>— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) <a href="https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/1068183365612908544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 29, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Source: Two former first-round picks are among the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> prospects under discussion in talks with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mariners?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mariners</a> for Cano-Diaz: OF Jarred Kelenic, 6th overall in 2018, and RHP Justin Dunn, 19th overall in ‘16. ”Significant momentum” in talks, per <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffPassan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffPassan</a>.</p>— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/status/1068183711517220864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 29, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Big question with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mariners?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mariners</a>: What is desperation level to move Cano? Because plenty of teams have let Dipoto know they would pay big just for Diaz. I hear <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>, for example, are very interested in just Diaz.</p>— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Joelsherman1/status/1068189568346873857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 29, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Remember that trade talks often come down to leverage. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mariners?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mariners</a>’ leverage is they have a desirable/controllable/inexpensive piece in Diaz. Suitors’ leverage: Sense that Sea is desperate to move Cano $, so why overpay for Diaz? Who blinks first? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a></p>— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Joelsherman1/status/1068179834382241792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 29, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Another really important question any team interested in Cano should ask is, to determine his value: If he were a free agent today, how much would he get, based on age/recent PED situation? Maybe 3 years/$30-35 million?</p>— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) <a href="https://twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/status/1068188405102718976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 29, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



