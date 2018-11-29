Mariners acquire lefty prospect from Braves for cash considerations

The Mariners made another trade.

And, no, it did not involve Robinson Cano. Not yet, at least.

They did acquire 21-year-old left-hander Ricardo Sanchez from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday morning in exchange for cash considerations.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto was in charge of getting Sanchez to the Braves in the first place. He traded him when Dipoto was the GM of the Angels in 2015.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sanchez was added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster, which is now at 36 players. He started 13 games for Double-A Mississippi last season, going 2-5 with a 4.06 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings. He spent part of the season on the DL with a left shoulder strain.

Entering the 2018 season Sanchez was listed by Baseball America as the Braves’ No. 19 prospect.