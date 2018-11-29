Richard Sherman goes short on Russell Wilson, but Wilson glows on about his ex-Seahawks mate

Richard Sherman says he has “no relationship” with Russell Wilson.
Wilson says Sherman’s “as good as it gets at corner,” a future Hall of Famer, and that he’s “got a ton of respect for how he plays the game, how intelligent he is.”
Two, opposite tracks in Renton and in Santa Clara Thursday as Richard Sherman Return Week got into higher gear.
Sherman returns to play in Seattle for the first time as a Seahawks opponent on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.
Sherman is now with the San Francisco 49ers because the Seahawks basically fired him in March. Seattle coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider decided to waive the three-time All-Pro cornerback injured in March months into his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon rather than pay him the $11 million Seattle owed him for 2018.
Reporters at 49ers headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., asked Sherman if he is uniquely aware of what Wilson is capable of as he prepares to play against him for the first time this weekend.
“I’ve also seen him throw five picks in a game,” Sherman said. “So you see what he’s capable of on both sides of it.
“You understand that he can be defended.”
Asked where things stand with Wilson now that they are no longer teammates, Sherman said: “I don’t really have a relationship with Russell.
“We were teammates. We played through a very special time for the franchise.”
Per their personas, Wilson was more descriptive and diplomatic.
“I have tons of respect for Sherm and how he plays the game,” Wilson said. “He’s going to be a Hall-of-Fame corner. He’s a guy, he meant so much to our football team when he was here. Just how many plays he made.
“The thing that I think I respect about Sherm more than anything else is how he brings it every day at practice, even when he’s hurt. He always practiced. He always was out there. And he didn’t have to be: All-Pro player, a guy who’s done so many different things. And he always was able to do that. And not just that, but he was also able to teach younger guys, as well.
“And so to be able to go up against him in practice every day helped my career, helped build my understanding of the game and my confidence. Going up against one of the best corners, it prepares you. So I’m grateful for that.
“Going up against him is a great challenge. You have to be aware of where he is. He’s extremely smart. He’s got great hands. He can do it all.”
Including distancing himself from Wilson just before defending him for the first time.
That five interceptions Sherman was talking about Wilson throwing? That was Dec. 11, 2016, in a loss at Green Bay. Sherman and now-former Seahawks Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett reportedly nearly came to blows after Bennett disagreed with Sherman that Wilson should be confronted after what remains the only five-interception game of Wilson’s career.
Sherman was asked in Santa Clara about the perceived special treatment Wilson received from coach Pete Carroll and Seahawks teammates.
“Everything I have to say about him and that whole situation I’ve already said,” Sherman said. “It was a good time for the team. It was a good time for the organization.
“They didn’t handle some things like I felt they should have, like other guys felt like they should have. But it is what it is at this point.”
