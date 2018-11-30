Jets’ Harrison overcame years of bullying to achieve dreams

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, New York Jets center Jonotthan Harrison (78) prepares to snap the ball during the fourth quarter of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Harrison endured years of bullying while growing up in central Florida, but refused to let any of it stop him from achieving his goals. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo