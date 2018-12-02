Washington-UC Santa Barbara preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (5-2) VS. UC SANTA BARBARA (6-1)
5 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics from 2018-19
UC SANTA BARBARA
2 Jarriesse Blackmon, F (6-7, sr.): 5.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
12 Amadou Sow, F (6-9, fr.): 9.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg
1 Ar’mond Davis, G (6-6, grad.): 14.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg
3 JaQuori McLaughlin, G (6-4, so.): 12.0 ppg, 3.0 rag
4 Devearl Ramsey, G (6-0, so.): 9.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 9.6 ppg, 2.8 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 18.1, 4.3 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 5.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg
13 Sam Timmins, F (6-11, jr.): 1.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 16.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg
Scouting report: UC Santa Barbara finished 23-9 overall and 11-5 in the Big West Conference in 2017-18, head coach Joe Pasternack’s first season. The Gauchos should finish at or near the top of the conference again this year.
They lost four starters from last year’s team, but added talented transfers in Zack Moore, Ar’mond Davis and Devearl Ramsey. Max Heidegger is one of the top players in the Big West, but he has yet to play this season due to a concussion.
UC Santa Barbara’s only defeat this season was an 82-63 loss to North Dakota State. It’s won five straight games since then, most recently defeating Sacramento State 75-58. Davis, McLaughlin and Amadou Sow combined for 41 points in the victory.
Two of UC Santa Barbara’s starters are from the South Sound. Davis attended Foss High School, while JaQuori McLaughlin attended Peninsula High School.
Washington is coming off one of its most consistent and balanced performance of the season. While Noah Dickerson missed the first half and played sparingly in the second half due to illness, the Huskies had three players in double figures.
Dominic Green led the way with 25 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. David Crisp scored 14 points while Nahziah Carter added 11 off the bench. Jaylen Nowell nearly registered a triple-double with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
