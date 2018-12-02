University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) passes in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Torersos in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
Sports

Washington-UC Santa Barbara preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

lkirschman@thenewstribune.com

December 02, 2018 08:06 AM

WASHINGTON (5-2) VS. UC SANTA BARBARA (6-1)

5 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

Statistics from 2018-19

UC SANTA BARBARA

2 Jarriesse Blackmon, F (6-7, sr.): 5.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg

12 Amadou Sow, F (6-9, fr.): 9.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg

1 Ar’mond Davis, G (6-6, grad.): 14.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg

3 JaQuori McLaughlin, G (6-4, so.): 12.0 ppg, 3.0 rag

4 Devearl Ramsey, G (6-0, so.): 9.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 9.6 ppg, 2.8 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 18.1, 4.3 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 5.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg

13 Sam Timmins, F (6-11, jr.): 1.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 16.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Scouting report: UC Santa Barbara finished 23-9 overall and 11-5 in the Big West Conference in 2017-18, head coach Joe Pasternack’s first season. The Gauchos should finish at or near the top of the conference again this year.

They lost four starters from last year’s team, but added talented transfers in Zack Moore, Ar’mond Davis and Devearl Ramsey. Max Heidegger is one of the top players in the Big West, but he has yet to play this season due to a concussion.

UC Santa Barbara’s only defeat this season was an 82-63 loss to North Dakota State. It’s won five straight games since then, most recently defeating Sacramento State 75-58. Davis, McLaughlin and Amadou Sow combined for 41 points in the victory.

Two of UC Santa Barbara’s starters are from the South Sound. Davis attended Foss High School, while JaQuori McLaughlin attended Peninsula High School.

Washington is coming off one of its most consistent and balanced performance of the season. While Noah Dickerson missed the first half and played sparingly in the second half due to illness, the Huskies had three players in double figures.

Dominic Green led the way with 25 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. David Crisp scored 14 points while Nahziah Carter added 11 off the bench. Jaylen Nowell nearly registered a triple-double with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

