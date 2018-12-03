Mariners 2019 roster tracker: Who’s new, who’s gone and who’s still in Seattle

It’s barely been less than two months since the 2018 MLB season ended with the Red Sox winning the World Series .. after the Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year.
Already in this span Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has been wheeling and dealing at a pace that should be breaking some sort of record.
We’ll update this page throughout the offseason to help us all keep track of all the faces who are leaving and on their way in entering the 2019 season.
MARINERS TRANSACTION TRACKER
Added
OF John Andreoli, 28
▪ Claimed off waivers from the Orioles
1B Joey Curletta, 24
▪ Added to 40-man roster from Double-A Arkansas
OF Mallex Smith, 25
▪ Acquired from the Rays for Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and lefty prospect Michael Plassmeyer (Mariners also acquired OF prospect Jake Fraley)
UTIL Dylan Moore, 26
▪ Signed as free agent
RHP Ruben Alaniz, 27
▪ Signed as free agent
OF Braden Bishop, 25
▪ Added to 40-man roster from Double-A Arkansas
LHP Justus Sheffield, 22
▪ Acquired from the Yankees for James Paxton
RHP Erik Swanson, 25
▪ Acquired from the Yankees for James Paxton
LHP Ricardo Sanchez, 21
▪ Acquired from the Braves for cash
OF Jay Bruce, 31
▪ Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquire prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista)
LHP Anthony Swarzak, 33
▪ Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquire prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista)
1B Carlos Santana, 32
▪ Acquired from the Phillies for Jean Segura
SS J.P. Crawford, 23
▪ Acquired from the Phillies for Jean Segura
Departed
RHP David Phelps
▪ Free agent
OF Cameron Maybin
▪ Free agent
DH Nelson Cruz
▪ Free agent
RHP Adam Warren
▪ Free agent
UTIL Andrew Romine
▪ Free agent
LHP Zach Duke
▪ Free agent
INF Gordon Beckham
▪ Free agent
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
▪ Elected for free agency after being outrighted from 40-man
RHP Nick Vincent
▪ Elected for free agency after being outrighted from 40-man
C Chris Herrmann
▪ Claimed off waivers by the Astros
C Mike Zunino
▪ Traded to the Rays for OF Mallex Smith and OF Jake Fraley
OF Guillermo Heredia
▪ Traded to the Rays for OF Mallex Smith and OF Jake Fraley
LHP James Paxton
▪ Traded to the Yankees for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams
RHP Casey Lawrence
▪ Granted release to pursue opportunity in Japan
RHP Alex Colome
▪ Traded to the White Sox for C Omar Narvaez
2B Robinson Cano
▪ Traded to the Mets for OF Jay Bruce, LHP Anthony Swarzak, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista
RHP Edwin Diaz
▪ Traded to the Mets for OF Jay Bruce, LHP Anthony Swarzak, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista
SS Jean Segura, 28
▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford
RHP Juan Nicasio
▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford
LHP James Pazos
▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford
Still on 40-man
RHP Dan Altavilla
RHP Shawn Armstrong
RHP Chasen Bradford
LHP Roenis Elias
RHP Matt Festa
RHP Nick Rumbelow
RHP Sam Tuivailala
LHP Marco Gonzales
RHP Felix Hernandez
RHP Mike Leake
LHP Wade LeBlanc
RHP Max Povse
C David Freitas
MI/OF Dee Gordon
1B Ryon Healy
3B Kyle Seager
UTIL Kristopher Negron
1B Daniel Vogelbach
OF Ben Gamel
OF Mitch Haniger
TNT PROJECTED OPENING DAY LINEUP
Note: This is subject to change and will update as the offseason progresses and the 25-man roster becomes more clear. Here is a projection of what it could look like based on who is currently on their roster:
C: Omar Narvaez, LHH
1B: Ryon Healy, RHH
2B: Dee Gordon, LHH
3B: Kyle Seager, LHH
SS: J.P. Crawford, LHH
LF: Jay Bruce, LHH
CF: Mallex Smith, LHH
RF: Mitch Haniger, RHH
DH: Carlos Santana, SHH
Bench
OF Ben Gamel, LHH
1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach, LHH
UTIL Kristopher Negron, RHH
C David Freitas, RHH
Bullpen
LHP Anthony Swarzak
RHP Dan Altavilla
RHP Shawn Armstrong
RHP Chasen Bradford
RHP Nick Rumbelow
RHP Matt Festa
RHP Max Povse
Injured: RHP Sam Tuivailala
Rotation
LHP Marco Gonzales
LHP Wade LeBlanc
RHP Mike Leake
RHP Felix Hernandez
LHP Justus Sheffield
