Mariners have traded their way to better farm system. Who are these guys? And is it enough?

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford slides safely home with the Phillies third run, avoiding the tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley in the bottom of the fifth inning on a hit by Maikel Franco on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. The Phillies lost 6-3. (Clem Murray/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS) Clem Murray TNS