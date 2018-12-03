Redskins QB McCoy injured; Sanchez in against Eagles

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffered an injury to his right leg and was replaced by Mark Sanchez in the second quarter of Monday night's game against Philadelphia.
McCoy's return was questionable. He limped off the field after completing all four passes for 50 yards and the Redskins trailing 7-3. McCoy took over and made his second straight start after the gruesome season-ending leg injury to Alex Smith. McCoy's start in the Thanksgiving game against Dallas was his first since 2015.
Sanchez, signed two weeks ago, played for the first time since Jan. 1, 2017, when he was with Dallas.
