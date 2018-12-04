49ers coach accuses Seahawks’ Russell Wilson of gaining an advantage--by tossing a foe’s shoe

So Russell Wilson is as treacherous while competing as anyone else?
It’s more than a little off Wilson’s altruistic brand: San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan accusing the Seahawks’ quarterback of not only not helping a foe who lost his shoe between plays—but throwing it further up the field then racing to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball to create an offside penalty on the 49ers.
Shanahan had that odd explanation in a press conference Monday for why he got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike foul in the third quarter of Seattle’s 43-16 victory Sunday at CenturyLink Field. It was for yelling an expletive (or two) into the face of an official on the 49ers’ sideline.
Shanahan said he was yelling at the officials for not allowing San Francisco linebacker Fred Wagner time to retrieve the shoe. He lost that on the previous play, up the field behind where Wilson was about to take the next Seahawks snap.
Why was Wagner’s shoe way up the field behind the line of scrimmage?
“When he went to go pick it up, Russell grabbed it and threw it.” Shanahan told reporters at 49ers headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.
“And so he (Warner) had to go about 8 more yards to pick it up, and that’s what he was doing when they went hurry-up offense.
“So, we had a guy 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage trying to get his shoe that was thrown out of the way. They were at the line, Fred was going to be offsides because he was picking up his shoe that was thrown.”
When he saw his teammate hobbling up the field for his boot, 49er Elijah Lee ran off the sideline into the defensive formation, so Warner could scramble off the field wearing only one shoe. Officials saw San Francisco with 12 men on the field, so they flagged Lee for a penalty.
Shanahan wanted to know if officials could or should reset the play clock, to give Warner the time to retrieve his shoe or at least get off the field. They didn’t.
The coach erupted. He could be seen shouting a two-word expletive to the linesman on his sideline that ended in “you!”
“That’s what I was trying to figure out. Especially when another guy on the opposing team threw it,” Shanahan said of asking officials for time and clarification.
“I’m not saying that he (Wilson) did that maliciously or anything, who knows? But it was an unusual situation, and it was my tipping point.”
Just about everything Wilson threw on Sunday against the 49ers worked.
Wilson, who incidentally spoke in his press conference behind shoes (his own he wore in the game for the NFL’s My Cleats My Cause day, to benefit children), passed for three touchdowns on his first six throws. He threw for four TDs in all on just 17 attempts as the Seahawks (7-5) won their third straight game to stay on an inside track back to next month’s playoffs.
The 49ers (2-10) lost a shoe and another game.
These teams play again in two weeks, in Santa Clara. The 49ers may be tying their shoes more tightly.
Especially around the allegedly tricky Wilson.
