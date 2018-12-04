Huskies 2019 football schedule announced

Washington’s 2019 football schedule was announced Tuesday morning.
Each Pac-12 team will have two byes next season and no team will play more than eight straight games. The Huskies played 10 straight games this year before reaching their bye week.
UW’s bye weeks are scheduled for Oct. 26 and Nov. 16 in 2019.
It’s home opponents are Eastern Washington, California, Hawaii, USC, Oregon, Utah and Washington State.
Here is a look at the full schedule:
Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Washington
Sept. 7: vs. California
Sept. 14: vs. Hawaii
Sept. 21: at BYU
Sept. 28: vs. USC
Oct. 5: at Stanford
Oct. 12: at Arizona
Oct. 19: vs. Oregon (Homecoming)
Oct. 26: bye week
Nov. 2: vs. Utah
Nov. 8 (Fri.): at Oregon State
Nov. 16: bye week
Nov. 23: at Colorado
Nov. 29 (Fri.): vs. Washington State
Dec. 6 (Fri.): Pac-12 championship
