Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen walks the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Huskies 2019 football schedule announced

By Lauren Kirschman

lkirschman@thenewstribune.com

December 04, 2018 11:37 AM

Washington’s 2019 football schedule was announced Tuesday morning.

Each Pac-12 team will have two byes next season and no team will play more than eight straight games. The Huskies played 10 straight games this year before reaching their bye week.

UW’s bye weeks are scheduled for Oct. 26 and Nov. 16 in 2019.

It’s home opponents are Eastern Washington, California, Hawaii, USC, Oregon, Utah and Washington State.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Washington

Sept. 7: vs. California

Sept. 14: vs. Hawaii

Sept. 21: at BYU

Sept. 28: vs. USC

Oct. 5: at Stanford

Oct. 12: at Arizona

Oct. 19: vs. Oregon (Homecoming)

Oct. 26: bye week

Nov. 2: vs. Utah

Nov. 8 (Fri.): at Oregon State

Nov. 16: bye week

Nov. 23: at Colorado

Nov. 29 (Fri.): vs. Washington State

Dec. 6 (Fri.): Pac-12 championship

