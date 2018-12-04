Here are some of the best jersey concepts for Seattle’s new NHL franchise

We know there will be a hockey team, what we don’t know is what the team name or the uniform will look like. We’re weeks, even months, from anything actually going down but why not go on a trip to fantasy land and see what could a Seattle hockey team look like? I wonder if Adidas and the NHL are paying attention.
If you didn’t know, Seattle did have an NHL franchise back in the NHL’s early years and actually won the 1917 Stanley Cup as the Seattle Metropolitans.
Here are a few concepts that revive the name but also give it some modern flair.
The Seattle Sea Lions? I really like the usage of the Seattle Seahawks colors here.
One common theme you’re going to see as the color and jersey reveal date begins is a TON of green and gold jersey concepts. Even if the Seattle SuperSonics aren’t in town, that doesn’t mean the colors can’t be.
This concept by Justin Cox might be my favorite. Complete branding down to the last detail.
This video done by Jim Brewster is a great way to visualize the team if they were called the “Seattle Kraken”
