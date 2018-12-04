Huskies land six on All-Pac-12 first team

Washington had six players named to the All-Pac-12 first team announced by the conference Tuesday afternoon. An additional three players were placed on the second-team while four earned honorable mention.
Offensive linemen Nick Harris and Kaleb McGary, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and defensive backs Byron Murphy and Taylor Rapp were all first-team selections.
Burr-Kirven, who leads the nation with 165 total tackles, is the favorite to be named the Pat Tillman Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year later Tuesday evening.
Running back Myles Gaskin, defensive back Myles Bryant and special teamer Elijah Molden were named to the second team.
The honorable mention selections were quarterback Jake Browning, defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson, safety JoJo McIntosh and tight end Drew Sample.
Washington State had 12 players earn All-Pac-12 honors.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew and offensive lineman Andre Dillard were both named to the first team, while defensive lineman Logan Tago and offensive lineman Abraham Lucas were second-team selections.
Punter Oscar Draguicevich, wide receiver Travell Harris, offensive lineman Frederick Mauigoa, linebacker Peyton Pelluer, safety Jalen Thompson, running back James Williams; special teamer Kainoa Wilson and linebacker Jahad Woods were all given honorable mention.
See the All-Pac-12 selections in their entirety here.
