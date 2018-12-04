Ryan Day paid coaching dues before getting Ohio State job

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Ohio State's acting head coach Ryan Day directs warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State says Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl and assistant Ryan Day will be the next head coach. After seven years and a national championship at Ohio State, the 54-year-old Meyer will formally announce his departure Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at a news conference. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo