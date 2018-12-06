Seattle and the NHL. Next steps, reactions and things to know about hockey’s coming to the PNW

Seattle is getting a hockey team, not sure if you’ve heard that yet.
This week, the Pacific Northwest has embraced this new professional sports team coming into the world in 2021. There are a lot of things have been said across the hockey world so here are some things you might’ve missed in the last few days.
The GM search
The Seattle franchise doesn’t have a team name yet but no need to worry, there’s still time for someone to be the first-ever GM of the Seattle franchise. TSN and NBC Sports hockey reporter Bob McKenzie floats a few names out there that could potentially take the job. One name that caught the ears and eyes quickly was current Red Wings GM Ken Holland who would be in the final year of a two-year deal in Detroit come 2020.
Seattle-Vegas comparisons
It’s going to be a thing for awhile so get used to the Seattle-Vegas comparisons. What Las Vegas did is one of the more improbable things in sports history by reaching a Stanley Cup final in its first year of operation. NBC Sports hockey writer Marcus White explains why repeating the same success could be difficult for the new kids on the block come 2021.
On the other side of the coin, Matt Larkin from The Hockey News thinks that the Seattle franchise has a chance to capture some of the same magic that Las Vegas had in its first year. He states that many of the same issues GMs had in 2017, could return again.
NHL player reacts to Seattle getting an NHL team
Brendan Dillion of the San Jose Sharks played for the Seattle Thunderbirds for four seasons and talked with NBC Sports-Bay Area about the opportunity Seattle gets to have an NHL team.
“Sports are alive and well up there in the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “Really cool arena, right in the downtown heart of things, right by the Space Needle.”
We’ve had a ton of content over the past few days when it comes to the NHL in Seattle. If you’ve missed any of it, here some links below.
