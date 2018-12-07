Rams’ Gurley admits NFL rushing title would be “pretty cool”

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) pulls away from Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit. Gurley finds himself in exclusive company. He has gained 1,649 yards from scrimmage and scored 19 TDs so far this season. Only six players have topped those marks in the first 12 games. Rey Del Rio, File AP Photo