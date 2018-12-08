United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates at the finish area of a women's World Cup super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates at the finish area of a women's World Cup super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Giovanni Auletta AP Photo
Sports

Shiffrin wins World Cup super-G for back-to-back speed wins

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer

December 08, 2018 03:27 AM

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland

Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup super-G on Saturday, confirming the slalom great's arrival as a pure speed racer.

Shiffrin, who got her first career super-G win last weekend, was 0.28 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.42 clear of third-placed Tina Weirather on the sun-soaked Engiadina course.

Saturday's race was just Shiffrin's 10th super-G start in her nine seasons on the World Cup circuit, and the win days ago at Lake Louise, Canada, had been her first podium finish in the discipline.

Victory was the 47th on the World Cup tour for the American, 23, and already gives her a runaway lead in defense of her overall World Cup title.

The result was unofficial as lower-ranked racers were yet to start.

