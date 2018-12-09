No secret to building women’s soccer in Africa: Play more

Nigeria Women female soccer team players celebrates with the trophy after winning against Bayana Bayana of South Africa, at the end of the women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Accra, Ghana, Saturday Dec. 1, 2018. Nigeria won its 11th title in 13 editions of the Women's African Cup of Nations by beating South Africa in a penalty shootout in the final on Saturday. The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and although Nigeria missed its first penalty kick in the shootout, when Onome Ebi hit the post, South Africa missed twice and the Nigerians prevailed 4-3. Alade Omowunmi AP Photo