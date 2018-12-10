Real Madrid far behind top European clubs in women’s soccer

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez gives a thumbs up as he arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco. In a speech during Real Madrid’s most recent general assembly, president Florentino Perez answered questions from club members, and when asked about plans to create a women’s team, Perez didn’t answer. Claude Paris, FILE AP Photo