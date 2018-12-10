Seahawks’ defense smothers Vikings to take control of wildcard race

Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald (30) leaps into the stands in celebration after Seahawks corner back Justin Coleman returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson hurdles Vikings corner back Holton Hill for a first half gain. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seattle Head Coach Pete Carroll laughs during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark celebrates after sacking Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Here’s one guy the Seahawks wish was in the starting lineup - massive offensive lineman D. J. Fluker. Seahawks the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Branden Jackson made the evening’s best use of the Seahawks’ action green uniforms by incorporating the Grinch on his charity cleats for the American Diabetes Association. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Always charming Shaquill Griffin of the Seahawks stops for a selfie with Frank Falkenberry, 68, of Seattle during warmups. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson escapes pressure from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to break loose with a long run in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner corrals Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the first half of a tight defensive struggle. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed (90) gets pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore hauls in a Russell Wilson pass in the third quarter as Vikings corner back Holton Hill covers but he wasn’t able to retina possession inbounds. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson comes up a yard short of the end zone on a first-half keeper as Vikings corner back Holton Hill brings him down. Wilson threw an interception on the next play. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Vikings kicker Dan Bailey hits the turf after Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner blocked his field goal attempt later in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark chases after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore prevents Vikings cornerback Holton Hill from intercepting a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
A Grinchified Seahawks fan shows this mettle after Seattle turned back a Vikings scoring drive on four attempts inside the five-yard line. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner stops Vikings running back Latavius Murray short of a first down on a 4th-and-1 play late in the third quarter. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson excites the bench as he turns the corner on a key 40-yard scramble that set up a fourth quarter touchdown. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) and Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) warm up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson rushes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin stands on the sideline during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Smoke lingers in the air as the Seattle Seahawks play the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Neiko Thorpe gets some help removing his jersey after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner stops Vikings running back Latavius Murray (25) on a fourth-and-one run to force a turnover on downs in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught a pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks tight end fends off Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly to give Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson time to throw. The Seahawks faced the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson greets Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin (26) breaks up a pass intended for Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers and Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin tackle Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Justin Coleman returns a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson (33) tackle Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Seahawks defensive lineman Jacob Martin (59) celebrate Wagner’s blocked field goal. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark listens for the crowd to cheer after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen (97) takes a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers tackles Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin (26) tackles Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (78) walks the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is brought down by a group of Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicks a field goal in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown and Seahawks offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy celebrate after Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant caught a pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Smoke lingers on the field during kickoff. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) is at the ready before a play in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen avoids a tackle by Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
