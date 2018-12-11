Troy Tulowitzki released by Blue Jays, owed $38 million

FILE - This is a 2018 file photo showing Troy Tulowitzki of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. Tulowitzki has been released by the Blue Jays, who owe the oft-injured shortstop $38 million for the remaining two years of his contract. Now 34, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017. He was limited that year to 66 games because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season. John Minchillo, File AP Photo