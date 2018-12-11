FC Cincinnati roster takes shape in MLS expansion draft

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 file photo, Atlanta United defender Greg Garza, right, controls the ball as New York Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl (19) defends In the second half of an MLS soccer playoff game in Atlanta. Cincinnati FC acquired striker Kei Kamara from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS expansion draft and then immediately dealt him to the Colorado Rapids. The team also acquired FC left back Greg Garza from MLS Cup champion Atlanta United for $450,000 in allocation money. John Bazemore, File AP Photo