Four-star cornerback Trent McDuffie commits to Huskies

Four-star cornerback Trent McDuffie committed to Washington on Wednesday evening.
McDuffie, out of St. John Bosco in Southern California, is considered the No. 19 player in California, the No. 66 recruit in the country and the No. 18 cornerback in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports.com.
McDuffie is the 20th known recruit to commit to the Huskies. He chose UW over offers from Oregon, Stanford, USC, Oklahoma and Alabama, among others.
The Huskies’ class is currently ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 2 in the Pac-12 by 247Sports.com.
