Not on the move? Suns owner Robert Sarver reaffirms commitment to Phoenix amid rumors of moving team

By Andrew Hammond

December 13, 2018 04:22 PM

Arizona Cardinals player Larry Fitzgerald and Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watch an NCAA college basketball game between Arizona and Connecticut on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona defeated Connecticut 73-58. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
In a video posted Thursday afternoon, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver went public regarding his alleged issues with commitment to keeping the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix.

If you remember, it was just Wednesday that Sarver was threatening to move the team to Seattle or Las Vegas if the city did not do its part in helping fund a $230 million renovation to the Suns arena.

While Sarver’s video seems to express commitment to the city, the reaction via social media wasn’t so ... happy.

Things seem to be going GREAT in Phoenix.

