Fans lobbying for SpongeBob’s ‘Sweet Victory’ song to be performed at Super Bowl

By

December 14, 2018 02:44 PM

Close to 1 million people have signed a petition on Change.org to have the song “Sweet Victory” from SpongeBob SquarePants played at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta in tribute to creator Stephen Hillenburg who passed away on Nov. 26.