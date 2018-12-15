Williams out for Clippers against Thunder

Lou Williams will sit out the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a sore left hamstring.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers made the announcement Saturday before the game.
Williams, who is averaging 17.2 points and 4.5 assists, will miss his third straight game. He was injured against Phoenix on Dec. 10 and played just 12 minutes. Since then, the Clippers have lost to Toronto and San Antonio.
