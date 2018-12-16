Heupel, Kelly, Saban are finalists for AP coach of year

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel waves his arms during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Memphis, in Orlando, Fla. Heupel, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Alabama’s Nick Saban are the finalists for The Associated Press national college football coach of the year after leading their teams to unbeaten regular seasons. The winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 17. John Raoux, File AP Photo