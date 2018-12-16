After playing UCLA earlier this season, Huskies believed they’d be back at the Rose Bowl

Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris and Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) celebrate Sample’s touchdown catch in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com