What the NFC playoff picture looks like exiting Week 15

Week 15 of the NFL season saw a bit of craziness in both conferences. The Chargers are in a dead sprint for the AFC West title, and it’s the Texans, not the Patriots, who have a first-round bye as of now. While those situations took place on Thursday and Saturday, the NFC took center stage on Sunday. There were no shifts or changes in the seeding of teams, but it’s the implications and scenarios coming out of Sunday that have the most impact.
Division Leaders
*New Orleans Saints (11-2, South)
*Los Angeles Rams (11-3, West)
*Chicago Bears (10-4, North)
Dallas Cowboys (8-6, East)
(*=Team has won its division)
Nothing has changed when it comes to the division leaders, but what took place for each of them in the aftermath of this past week has many people re-thinking things. The Rams, once considered the best team in the NFL, have now lost two games in a row and have a hot Chicago team on their heels for a first-round bye. Speaking of the Bears, they wrapped up their first NFC North division title since 2010 with a victory Sunday over the Packers.
Although Chicago would be hosting a wild-card round matchup if the season ended today, they have proven over the last few weeks that they will be a tough out for anybody they face. Then you’ve got the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the football experts had assumed that the Cowboys were starting to figure things out, then Sunday in Indianapolis happened. A 23-0 loss to the Colts, in concert with the Redskins and Eagles picking up wins, has made the NFC East much more interesting that we might have thought at the beginning of the season.
Wild card leaders
Seattle Seahawks (Record: 8-6)
If there is one team that could have afforded a loss yesterday, it’s the current five seed in the NFC playoffs. However, having the liberty to drop a game and actually losing said game are two different things. Yes, the loss in OT to the 49ers doesn’t do much damage to the Seahawks’ playoff chances, but it makes the Sunday night game vs. Kansas City very important.
A win vs. the Chiefs keeps them in the number five slot, which currently has them facing what would be the NFC East champion. A loss could put the Seahawks on the road to face Chicago, a much tougher matchup and one the Seahawks lost earlier in the season.
Upcoming Schedule
vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)
at Arizona Cardinals (3-11)
Minnesota Vikings (Record: 7-6-1)
The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that they finally defeated a team with a winning record. In addition, they saw one of their biggest rivals get eliminated from the playoff hunt and enter the league’s penultimate week with their playoff lives still intact. Now comes the hard part, holding off Washington, Philadelphia and Carolina.
The Vikings can get rid of one problem Monday night as Carolina faces New Orleans. After that, they’ve got to win out and hope to get some help as both Washington and Philadelphia are a half-game out of the last NFC wild-card spot.
Upcoming Schedule
at Detroit Lions (5-9)
vs Chicago Bears (10-4)
On the outside
Philadelphia Eagles (Record: 7-7)
It was almost poetic honestly. In a game the defending champs needed, it took the man who led them to the Super Bowl last season to get it done. Sunday night’s victory over the Rams revived playoff hopes for the Eagles.They are just a half-game out of a wild-card spot. The other side of the coin is they currently do not control their playoff destiny, even with a win next week at Houston. They still need losses from Seattle and especially Minnesota. A Vikings victory paired with an Eagles loss knocks the Eagles from playoff contention.
Upcoming Schedule
vs. Houston Texans (10-4)
at Washington Redskins (7-7)
Washington Redskins (Record: 7-7)
You could have made the case that the Redskins were an afterthought coming into Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. Coming out of it? They still have some playoff hope, even if they’re going to be led by Josh Johnson. Much like the Eagles, Washington walks a very thin line for the next two weeks. According to FiveThirtyEight, they have an 11 percent chance to make the playoffs and would need to win out for at least a chance to reach the postseason.
Week 17 could very well set up a winner-take all showdown between Washington and Philly for the NFC East if Dallas were to lose its last two games of the season. First, the Redskins need to take care of business against a Titans team that has played some of its best football over the last few weeks.
Upcoming Schedule
at Tennessee Titans (8-6)
vs Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
Carolina Panthers (Record: 6-7)
There’s Carolina, hanging by a thread. Their biggest game of the season this week comes against the New Orleans Saints at home on Monday night. Right now, FiveThirtyEight gives the Panthers a five percent chance to make the playoffs, the lowest of any NFC team, but there is still a chance regardless of the percentage. They just need a lot to happen and need to take care of business themselves. With a loss at any point, they’re done. Season over.
Here’s Carolina’s road map to a playoff spot
-Week 15
Win vs. New Orleans
-Week 16
Win vs. Atlanta
Losses by Seattle, Minnesota, and Washington
-Week 17
Win at New Orleans
Loss by Minnesota
The road map is tough but at least the Panthers know what they have to do to reach the postseason.
Upcoming Schedule
vs New Orleans Saints (11-2)
vs Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
at New Orleans Saints (11-2)
Comments