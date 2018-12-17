Drummond leads No. 15 Syracuse women past Niagara

Miranda Drummond scored 19 points and freshman Emily Engstler added a season-high 16, leading No. 15 Syracuse to a 94-45 romp over Niagara on Monday.
Syracuse (9-2) led for all but 10 seconds and had five players scoring in double digits.
Niagara (3-7) shot just 26 percent and committed 35 turnovers. Jai Moore and Adila Gathers led the Purple Eagles with eight points each.
NO. 19 MARQUETTE 93, BINGHAMTON 40
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isabelle Spingola scored all 24 of her points in the second half on eight 3-pointers, Allazia Blockton added 20 points and Marquette beat Binghamton.
Marquette (9-2) led 24-11 after the first quarter, with 12 points from Blockton, and opened the second on an 8-0 run for a 32-11 lead.
Binghamton (5-7) lost at Notre Dame 103-53 a day earlier. Rebecca Carmody, Binghamton's leading scorer, was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting against Marquette.
NO. 20 DEPAUL 95, TENNESSEE STATE 73
CHICAGO (AP) — Kelly Campbell and Mart'E Grays had 18 points apiece to help DePaul beat Tennessee State.
The Blue Demons (8-3) have won four in a row since a 99-63 loss to then-No. 2 — now top-ranked — Connecticut, on Nov. 28.
Taylor Roberts had 21 points and Wooten and Jazmine Young each scored 15 for the Tigers (0-11).
