UAB’s Johnston, Ubosi torch N. Illinois in Boca Raton Bowl

I’m not sure if it is a blessing from the NFL schedule gods or just sheer luck, but here we are with a big Sunday night game in Seattle right before Christmas.

You’ve got a team on the verge of being the top seed in the AFC against a team that has surprised some football experts this season. Before we slide into Sunday like Cris Collinsworth, here’s five things you need to know about this week’s Seahawks opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.