Lindsay hopes his story inspires underdogs everywhere

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 file photo, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs as Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Phillip Lindsay never once thought he'd become the first undrafted offensive player to make the Pro Bowl. He's been too busy making tacklers miss and general managers regret passing him over in the NFL draft because he stands just 5-foot-8. Jack Dempsey, File AP Photo