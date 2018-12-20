Jets’ playmaking Jamal Adams delivers on Pro Bowl promise

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2018 file photo New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams works out prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in East Rutherford, N.J. Adams vowed as a rookie to never miss another Pro Bowl after the selections were announced last year. Adams was picked as the starting strong safety for the AFC after being a bright spot in a mostly otherwise gloomy season for the Jets. Julio Cortez, file AP Photo