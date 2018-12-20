Sports

Washington-Sacramento State breakdown and preview

By Lauren Kirschman

December 20, 2018 04:51 PM

SACRAMENTO STATE (6-2) VS. WASHINGTON (7-4)

6 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

Statistics from 2018-19:

SACRAMENTO STATE

23 Bryce Fowler, F (6-6, so.): 7.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg

30 Joshua Patton, C (6-8, jr.): 14.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg

00 Marcus Graves, G (6-0, sr.): 15.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg

2 Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa, F (6-2, jr.): 9.5 ppg

13 Grant Greabell, G (6-3, fr.): 3.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 9.1 ppg, 3.1 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 18.9, 4.1 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 8.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.) 3.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Scouting report: Washington has just two games left on its non-conference schedule. After facing Sacramento State on Friday, the Huskies will finish against Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 1.

Sacramento State is off to a 6-2 start after struggling with injuries last season and finishing 7-25. The Hornets lost leading scorer Justin Strings, but point guard Marcus Graves returned after missing all of last year after undergoing back surgery. He’s leading Sacramento State in scoring this season.

The Hornets’ two losses came against UC Santa Barbara, which UW defeated earlier in December, and Portland. They are coming off a 89-40 victory over Westcliff.

The Huskies will be looking to rebound from a 73-61 loss to Virginia Tech in the Boardwalk Classic. Matisse Thybulle led the Huskies in scoring in the defeat, finishing with 16 points. David Crisp had 12. Jaylen Nowell never hit his stride against the Hokies, shooting 4-of-13 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Asked what UW needed to do over the final two games of the non-conference season before Pac-12 play opens against Washington State, Thybulle’s answer was simple.

“Try to get a full 40 minutes when we’re playing hard together,” he said, “and refusing to let up of the gas.”

Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. Previously, she covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.

