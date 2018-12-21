Tedric Thompson out. Two other starting DBs plus many other Seahawks questionable for KC test

The Seahawks’ injury report isn’t far below ideal for facing the Kansas City Chiefs.
Or for facing anybody.
Free safety Tedric Thompson is out for Sunday night’s game against the likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the league’s top offense. He’s got chest and ankle injuries that are new listings since he played all 62 defensive snaps last weekend in the overtime loss at San Francisco.
Strong safety Bradley McDougald is questionable to play. He was due back from California to re-join the team Friday following days of regenokine blood-spinning injection treatment for tendinitis in his knee.
When a half-dozen other Seahawks veterans have gone away to have that treatment in the last year, none of played within two days of returning to the team, as McDougald would be doing. The Pro Bowl alternate has started all 14 games this season, and been along with All-Pro Bobby Wagner the best, most consistent players on the defense.
So the starting safeties for Seattle Sunday could be Shalom Luani and Delano Hill. The trickle-down effect of that is a secondary too thin to employ the five- and six-defensive-back sets with experienced players the Seahawks would like to use against the Chiefs’ passing game.
Merry Christmas.
A third starter in the four-man secondary is questionable to defend Kansas City: cornerback Shaquill Griffin. He has a hip injury.
Rookie cornerback Tre Flowers is Seattle’s only healthy starting defensive back to play against Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 4,543 yards passing and 45 touchdown throws.
Expect Luani, a former Washington State Cougar for whom the Seahawks traded with Oakland in September, to make his second NFL start on Sunday. That will be at free safety for Thompson. He will be the third free safety to start for Seattle this season. All-Pro Earl Thomas broke his leg in October.
The right side of the Seahawks’ offensive line is also questionable to play Sunday. Right tackle Germain Ifedi was a new addition to the injury list Friday with a groin injury. Guard D.J. Fluker has missed the last two games with a strained hamstring.
But wait, there’s more worry.
The Seahawks may be without their second-leading pass rusher against Mahomes. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed is questionable with groin and oblique injuries. He has a career-high 8 1/2 sacks this season.
Rookie running back Rashaad Penny is questionable and could miss a second consecutive game with a banged-up knee.
Even long snapper Tyler Ott is questionable. He is sick.
Other than that, all is swell for the Seahawks’ health heading into the huge test against the Chiefs.
The two pieces of good injury news for Seattle: K.J. Wright is ready to start at outside linebacker next to Wagner. He’s played in only three of 14 games following knee surgery in August. And Frank Clark is ready to go. The team’s leading sack man missed a practice this week dealing with his hyperextended elbow.
The Chiefs listed running back Spencer Ware as doubtful with the hamstring injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Chargers in Kansas City. The Chiefs are already without leading rusher Kareem Hunt, because they cut him three weeks ago in the aftermath of video surfacing showing him shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel this offseason.
If Sunday doesn’t go well for the Seahawks (8-6) they could still clinch a playoff berth next weekend with a win over the 3-11 Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale at CenturyLink Field.
