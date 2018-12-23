Chris Carson turns in one of the best games of his career as Seahawks silence Chiefs

Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett took to the air to set up the Seahawks’ thrilling 38-31 win over Kansas City on Sunday night.
But, it was Chris Carson, who turned in one of the best rushing nights of his young career, who delivered the final dagger on short touchdown plunge at CenturyLink Field to secure Seattle’s trip to the playoffs.
Carson barreled into two defenders, and dragged them with him on the 1-yard score, before kneeling and posing with several teammates in the back of the end zone. He said the raucous crowd added to the success.
“Amazing like always,” Carson said. “They always bring that energy, that juice, each and every week, and it plays a big part.”
A deep, 29-yard pass from Wilson to Baldwin, who hauled in the acrobatic one-handed catch as he fell to the turf, set up Carson’s insurance score a play earlier.
Carson bookended Seattle’s scoring, contributing both the first and final touchdowns of the game. Earlier, he scored on a 4-yard run to give the Seahawks a 7-0 edge on their opening drive.
“Chris Carson is one of the best backs the league has to offer,” Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown said. “He has a great combination of size and quickness, speed, power. ... There are some plays we’re able to get him 6 to 8 yards before contact, there’s some plays he’s met in the backfield and still finds a way to get back to the line of scrimmage and get 2, 3 yards.
“I’m very happy to have him on our team. We get down to the goal line, there’s no doubt in our minds he’s going to get in. That’s just the kind of guy he’s been. Doesn’t say much, very quiet. But, he goes about his business and guys don’t want to tackle him for four quarters.”
Carson finished with a game-high 116 yards on 27 carries and the two touchdowns. This was the fifth time in the second-year running back’s career he has rushed for more than 100 yards — and all five of those outings have come this season.
He also cleared 1,000 rushing yards for the season, becoming the first 1,000-yard single-season rusher for Seattle since 2014 — when beloved running back Marshawn Lynch last accomplished the feat.
“It’s a blessing,” Carson said.
Carson rushed for a career-high 119 yards last week in San Francisco, but this is the first time he has rushed for two touchdowns in a single game in his career.
This is also the second time in Carson’s career he’s rushed for 100-plus yards in back-to-back appearances — he cleared the century mark against Dallas in Week 4, and then against the Rams in Week 5.
Carson averaged 4.3 yards per carry against the Chiefs to complement Wilson’s solid passing outing (18 of 29, 271 yards, three TDs) and the big receiving numbers put up by Baldwin (seven catches, 126 yards) and Lockett (four catches, 99 yards).
Brown said, on the final drive leading up to Carson’s final score, there was no doubt in the huddle that the Seahawks would score.
“We had no doubt in our minds we were going to be able to do it,” With that being said, the plays that had to be made were spectacular. ... Just incredible, man. I can’t say enough about these guys.
“The resiliency we have, the talent we have, the leadership we have just to fight we have as a group. We feel like the sky is the limit for us. We’re right where we want to be.”
