Reid fined again by NFL for hit that didn’t draw a flag

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) knells along the sideline during the national aAnthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Charlotte, N.C. Reid says he is “not surprised” he has been drug tested by the NFL six times in the past 11 weeks, his Panthers teammates and coaches are growing increasingly annoyed at the frequency of the league’s “random” policy. Mike McCarn, File AP Photo