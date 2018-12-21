Hield scores 28 points to push Kings past Grizzlies 102-99

Buddy Hield made four of his six 3-pointers over the final 8 1/2 minutes to help the Sacramento Kings rally for a 102-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Hield finished with 28 points. De'Aaron Fox had 14 points, eight assists and made two key free throws down the stretch for Sacramento.
The Kings trailed 82-75 with 9 minutes left when Hield started to heat up. He scored 11 consecutive points for Sacramento, including three straight 3s, to cut the gap to 90-86.
Marc Gasol made two free throws to give Memphis a 97-93 lead with 2:20 left, but Sacramento responded with nine straight points. Hield sparked the decisive run with a 3-pointer and made two foul shots to make it 102-97 with 3.9 seconds remaining.
