Seahawks clinch playoff spot after 38-31 prime-time win over Kansas City

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin makes a one-handed catch while defended by Chiefs defensive back Charvarius Ward in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to set up a Seahawks touchdown. . The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Dion Jordan (95) forces a fumble on Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) in the second quarter setting up a short touchdown for the Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) chases Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) out of bounds during a play in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson gets around Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown during a run in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner during warmups before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
A fan cheers in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) scores a touchdown in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah (75) works with Mike Solari during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson rushes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Rasheem Green (94) celebrates after helping sack Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin tackles Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Joey Hunt before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Fans celebrate with Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett after his touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin breaks up a pass intended for Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) makes a touchdown catch while defended by Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicks a point after attempt in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett embrace as time winds down in the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer rubs his hand together during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner takes a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis reacts after a pass interference call in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson rushes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws under heavy pressure from Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers and the Seahawks defense take a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) take a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore lets but can’t stay in bounds in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson (84) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie and Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore makes a first down catch while defended by Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson is tackled by Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) as he rushes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
The SeaGals perform before the game, The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed recovers a fumble in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks back the the locker room after warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Neiko Thorpe (23) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talk before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald takes a moment to himself before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Members of the armed forces take the flag off the field after the National Anthem. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett goes down after a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid calls out to his players in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Akeem King (36) tackles Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) reacts after Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) made a touchdown catch while defended by Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jacob Martin celebrates as the game winds down. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) sign and swap autographed jerseys after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes react after a false start penalty in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown and Seahawks wide receiver David Moore celebrate a first down catch by Moore in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) argues with an official in the in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) helps up Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) after he was hit on a field f=goal attempt. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson (84) reacts after a first down catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin leaps but can’t bring down a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Chiefs defensive back Charvarius Ward tackles Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) after a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson (84) celebrates with Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin after a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) grimaces as he’s tackled in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
